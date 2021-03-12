Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

