Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $4.29 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $543.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.70. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

