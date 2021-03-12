Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

