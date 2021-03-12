Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €4.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SGL stock opened at €6.91 ($8.13) on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €2.03 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of €7.52 ($8.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28. The stock has a market cap of $844.89 million and a PE ratio of -44.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.25.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

