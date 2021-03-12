Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.33 ($127.45).

SY1 stock opened at €101.45 ($119.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.19. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

