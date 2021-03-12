Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €44.55 ($52.41) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.45.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.