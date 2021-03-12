Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Triton International comprises 3.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Triton International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,155,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Triton International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

