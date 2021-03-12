Kestrel Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group accounts for 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.33% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 13,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,612. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.