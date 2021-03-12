KeyCorp Weighs in on Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CDMO stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.80 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.