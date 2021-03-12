Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

TSE:KEY opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 98.21. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$27.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

