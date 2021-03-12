KIMCHI.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $455,117.64 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $455,117.64 and approximately $12,299.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00470619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00063127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00559402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00076797 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,227,219,375 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

