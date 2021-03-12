Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,024 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 4.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 517,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292,373. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.