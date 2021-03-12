Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

KMI opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 313.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

