King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 9,435 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

