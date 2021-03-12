Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Head to Head Comparison

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A 2U -30.92% -20.04% -11.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and 2U’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 19.11 -$159.61 million N/A N/A 2U $574.67 million 4.79 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -18.51

Kingsoft Cloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kingsoft Cloud and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 2U 0 4 9 0 2.69

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.39%. 2U has a consensus target price of $50.73, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats 2U on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment. The company builds, delivers, and supports online graduate programs and certificates for working adults through its 2U Operating System, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services to university clients. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

