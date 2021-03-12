Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,150 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.26% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $66,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 928.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,754. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 296.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

