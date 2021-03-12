Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

