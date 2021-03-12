KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $13,914,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

