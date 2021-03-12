Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. 34,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,520. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

