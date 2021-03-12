Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.79

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 1597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

