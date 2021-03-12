Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.55

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 204882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

KKPNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.