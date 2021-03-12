Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 226,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,244. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,096 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

