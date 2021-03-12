Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 7,378 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 9.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 245,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,181. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,960. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

