Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

