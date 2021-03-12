Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 392,654 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,618,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,654 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 11.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $287,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pinduoduo by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,567,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.32. 173,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

