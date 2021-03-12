Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XP by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,808,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XP by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in XP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XP by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 439,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its stake in XP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 1,034,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,044,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Get XP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. 47,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,668. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.