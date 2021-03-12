Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after buying an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

