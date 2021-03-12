Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 120 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,544. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

