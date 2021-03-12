Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,888. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

