K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.29 ($9.75).

Shares of SDF traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €9.29 ($10.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,250,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

