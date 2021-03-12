Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $53.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

