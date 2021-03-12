L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

LHX opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.93. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

