Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,890. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

