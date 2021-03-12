LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 674.6% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 18,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

