Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

HAS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.02. 15,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

