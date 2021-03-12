Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Update

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

