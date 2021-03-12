Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

