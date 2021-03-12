Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

