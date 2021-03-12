Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $259.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,231 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

