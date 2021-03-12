Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

