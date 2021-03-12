Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 43.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $719.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 246.34, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

