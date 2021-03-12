Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,889 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

