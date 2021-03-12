Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.20. 47,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.94 and its 200 day moving average is $442.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

