Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 320,395 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 69.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $185.70. 3,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.08. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $188.24. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.