Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Shares Down 0.1%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.2453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

