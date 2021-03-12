Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

LABP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,815. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

In other news, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 in the last 90 days.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

