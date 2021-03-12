Landsea Homes Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Landsea Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

