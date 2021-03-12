Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LTRN stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

