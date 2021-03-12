Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,126,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,532,809 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Infosys worth $493,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,336,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,182. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

