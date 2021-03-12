Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $592.26 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $592,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $52.85 on Friday, reaching $2,061.92. 1,723,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,025.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,752.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.